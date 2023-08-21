Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (70-55) versus the Boston Red Sox (66-58) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the mound, while James Paxton (7-3) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 85 times and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 42-28 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Houston has scored 608 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule