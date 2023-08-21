Jelena Ostapenko 2023 US Open Odds
Jelena Ostapenko's run in the US Open in New York, New York has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Cori Gauff. Ostapenko's odds are +1000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Ostapenko's Next Match
Ostapenko has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Gauff on Tuesday, September 5 at 12:00 PM ET (after getting past Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1).
Ostapenko is currently listed at +200 to win her next match versus Gauff. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1000
- US Open odds to win: +1000
Want to bet on Ostapenko? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Ostapenko Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Ostapenko beat No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
- Ostapenko is 33-19 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.
- In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Ostapenko is 18-13 in matches.
- In her 52 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Ostapenko has averaged 22.6 games.
- In her 31 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Ostapenko has averaged 22.7 games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Ostapenko has won 67.6% of her games on serve, and 40.1% on return.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Ostapenko has won 63.4% of her games on serve and 40.2% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.