Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .251 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 64.3% of his games this season (72 of 112), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|54
|.245
|AVG
|.256
|.321
|OBP
|.302
|.380
|SLG
|.365
|18
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
