Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (71-55) and Boston Red Sox (66-59) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (8-6) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 86 times and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 34 of its 55 games, or 61.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 617 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule