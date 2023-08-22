Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 165 total home runs.

Houston ranks 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (617 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

The Astros average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Verlander (8-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Verlander has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Verlander will aim to last five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Cristian Javier Alex Faedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.