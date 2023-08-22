The Houston Astros (71-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-59) will clash on Tuesday, August 22 at Minute Maid Park, with Justin Verlander getting the ball for the Astros and Tanner Houck taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Red Sox have +120 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 50, or 58.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 34-21 (winning 61.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Astros have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.