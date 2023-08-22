Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 53 of 83 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.1%).

He has homered in 19.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has an RBI in 26 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .314 AVG .259 .390 OBP .359 .607 SLG .483 20 XBH 14 10 HR 9 31 RBI 23 42/15 K/BB 48/18 8 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings