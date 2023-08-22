Yordan Alvarez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 58 of 80 games this year (72.5%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.3%).
- In 23.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has an RBI in 36 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 57.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.269
|AVG
|.280
|.364
|OBP
|.399
|.462
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|36
|41/21
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, June 16, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
