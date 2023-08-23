Wednesday's contest features the Houston Astros (72-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-60) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 23.

The Astros will give the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA).

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 87 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 51 of its 87 games, or 58.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 624.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Astros Schedule