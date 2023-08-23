On Wednesday, Jose Altuve (.390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .317 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.

In 69.6% of his games this season (39 of 56), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (33.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (16.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven in a run in 19 games this season (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), with two or more runs 11 times (19.6%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .282 AVG .352 .394 OBP .421 .418 SLG .602 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 24/19 K/BB 18/13 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings