Brayan Bello will attempt to collect his 10th win of the season when the Boston Red Sox (67-60) visit the Houston Astros (72-56) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Astros will look to J.P. France (9-4) versus the Red Sox and Bello (9-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will hand the ball to France (9-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.75 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in 18 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

France will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello will look to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.

Bello is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Bello is looking to record his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.