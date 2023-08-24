The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

In 63.5% of his games this season (54 of 85), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (18.8%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .309 AVG .259 .381 OBP .359 .584 SLG .483 20 XBH 14 10 HR 9 32 RBI 23 46/15 K/BB 48/18 9 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings