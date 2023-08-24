Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kyle Tucker (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 133 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 86 of 124 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.2%).
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (18.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.264
|AVG
|.321
|.345
|OBP
|.397
|.441
|SLG
|.598
|23
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|17
|36
|RBI
|59
|31/29
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello (9-7) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
