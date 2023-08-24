Mauricio Dubon and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.8% of those games.

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (5.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has had an RBI in 27 games this year (26.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.9%).

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (49.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .249 AVG .281 .278 OBP .315 .333 SLG .410 10 XBH 18 2 HR 4 10 RBI 23 24/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

