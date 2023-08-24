The Minnesota Lynx (16-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-15) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Wings have covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

The Lynx have compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-5.

Wings games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.

Lynx games have hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.

