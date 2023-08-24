Yainer Diaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yainer Diaz (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 54 of 82 games this season (65.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.7%), homering in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more runs four times (4.9%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.320
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.269
|.626
|SLG
|.449
|21
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|18
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (9-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
