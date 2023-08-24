Yordan Alvarez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Red Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.
- Alvarez has recorded a hit in 58 of 80 games this season (72.5%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (23.8%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this season (45.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (57.5%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.269
|AVG
|.280
|.364
|OBP
|.399
|.462
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|36
|41/21
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (9-7) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.70 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
