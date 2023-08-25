How to Watch the Astros vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 167 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .422.
- The Astros' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (630 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Astros' .326 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.293).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Valdez enters this game with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Valdez will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per outing).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|L 17-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Kutter Crawford
