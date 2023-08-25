On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .275.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 59 of 81 games this year (72.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (23.5%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (44.4%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (25.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .270 AVG .280 .367 OBP .399 .459 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 32 RBI 36 41/22 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings