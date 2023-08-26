Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (72-58) versus the Detroit Tigers (59-69) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (9-9, 4.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 3.03 ERA).

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 51 (56.7%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 40-30 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 631.

The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule