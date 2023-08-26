Chas McCormick vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .280 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this season (63.2%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (29.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 87), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 27 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (36 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.307
|AVG
|.252
|.378
|OBP
|.351
|.575
|SLG
|.470
|20
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|23
|48/15
|K/BB
|49/18
|9
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (9-6) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Tigers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.03 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
