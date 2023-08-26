On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .234.

Meyers is batting .357 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 49 of 89 games this season (55.1%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).

He has homered in eight games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (21.3%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.1%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .213 AVG .255 .293 OBP .319 .340 SLG .441 10 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 45/15 K/BB 37/11 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings