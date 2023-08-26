Notre Dame vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Dublin, Ireland
- Venue: Aviva Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1400
|+800
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1350
|+800
|PointsBet
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1667
|+850
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|-
|-
|-
Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Notre Dame compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Navy compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last season.
Notre Dame & Navy 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Navy
|To Win the AAC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
