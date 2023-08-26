How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 26
Empoli FC versus AC Monza is one of many solid options on Saturday's Serie A slate.
We have what you need regarding how to watch Saturday's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch AC Monza vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC (0-0-1) is on the road to face AC Monza (0-0-1) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (-110)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+290)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Atalanta
Atalanta (1-0-0) is on the road to match up with Frosinone Calcio (0-0-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (-145)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+340)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch AC Milan vs Torino FC
Torino FC (0-1-0) journeys to match up with AC Milan (1-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-170)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+450)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch Hellas Verona vs AS Roma
AS Roma (0-1-0) makes the trip to play Hellas Verona (1-0-0) at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-120)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+320)
- Draw: (+235)
