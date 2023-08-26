Yordan Alvarez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks while batting .272.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 36 games this season (43.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (25.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (56.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.270
|AVG
|.274
|.367
|OBP
|.395
|.459
|SLG
|.637
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|36
|41/22
|K/BB
|31/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.03 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
