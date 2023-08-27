Astros vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Justin Verlander, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Astros as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +155 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 52 of the 91 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Houston has gone 17-8 (68%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-62-2 record against the over/under.
- The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|35-31
|38-27
|23-20
|47-38
|45-43
|25-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.