Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Tigers on August 27, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers meet at Comerica Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (9-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 21st start of the season.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Verlander's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 30 doubles, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 95 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashing .290/.371/.516 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 75 walks and 87 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .259/.360/.439 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .232/.315/.438 slash line so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (85 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .293/.356/.548 on the year.
- Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with a double, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.