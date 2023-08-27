Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is batting .278 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • In 18.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (28 of 88), with more than one RBI 18 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season (37 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.307 AVG .250
.378 OBP .350
.575 SLG .462
20 XBH 14
10 HR 9
32 RBI 25
48/15 K/BB 49/19
9 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .195 to opposing batters.
