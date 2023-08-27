Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (135) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this season (69.3%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 127), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 53 games this season (41.7%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (55 of 127), with two or more runs 14 times (11.0%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .263 AVG .315 .346 OBP .393 .438 SLG .589 23 XBH 32 8 HR 17 36 RBI 59 31/30 K/BB 41/32 11 SB 14

Tigers Pitching Rankings