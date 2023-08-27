Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.7 points per game) and Brittney Griner (10th, 17.9) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (18-16) visit the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas records only 3.1 more points per game (86.8) than Phoenix gives up (83.7).

Dallas makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

In games the Wings shoot better than 44.1% from the field, they are 11-5 overall.

Dallas shoots 31.1% from beyond the arc, 4.5% lower than the 35.6% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Wings have collected a 7-2 record in games this season when the team makes more than 35.6% of their three-point shots.

Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 8.0 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 88.6 points per contest compared to the 86.8 they've averaged this season.

Dallas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (90.2) is 6.0 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (84.2).

Over their last 10 contests, the Wings are making 0.2 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.8 compared to 6.6 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (35.2% compared to 31.1% season-long).

Wings Injuries