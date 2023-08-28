The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman hit the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 172 home runs.

Houston is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Houston has scored 657 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.288 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 24 starts this season.

In 24 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander -

