The Boston Red Sox (69-62) and the Houston Astros (74-58) will square off on Monday, August 28 at Fenway Park, with Chris Sale pitching for the Red Sox and Cristian Javier toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+110). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.52 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 18-15 (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total each time.

The Astros have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL West +155 - 1st

