The Boston Red Sox (69-62) host the Houston Astros (74-58) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Monday. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Astros a series win over the Tigers.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-3, 4.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.52 ERA).

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .239 batting average against him.

Javier is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the season.

Javier has 19 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cristian Javier vs. Red Sox

He will match up with a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1194 total hits (on a .265 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .440 (fifth in the league) with 157 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Javier has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will send Sale (5-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, a 4.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.137 in 14 games this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 14 starts this season, Sale has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Chris Sale vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .256 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .425 (ninth in the league) with 172 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Astros to go 6-for-20 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in five innings this season.

