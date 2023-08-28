The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (5-for-6 with a double, a triple and three RBI) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

In 64.7% of his 119 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (8.4%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this year (31 of 119), with more than one RBI 11 times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year (49 of 119), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .251 AVG .270 .329 OBP .319 .385 SLG .387 20 XBH 16 5 HR 5 23 RBI 23 41/22 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 3

