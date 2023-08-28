Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (5-for-6 with a double, a triple and three RBI) against the Tigers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 64.7% of his 119 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (8.4%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this year (31 of 119), with more than one RBI 11 times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year (49 of 119), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.251
|AVG
|.270
|.329
|OBP
|.319
|.385
|SLG
|.387
|20
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|23
|41/22
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
