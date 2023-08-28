Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (137) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 69.5% of his games this season (89 of 128), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 128), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had an RBI in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (56 of 128), with two or more runs 15 times (11.7%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 65 .263 AVG .318 .346 OBP .396 .438 SLG .600 23 XBH 33 8 HR 18 36 RBI 61 31/30 K/BB 41/33 11 SB 14

Red Sox Pitching Rankings