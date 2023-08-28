How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, August 28
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There are two matchups on today's LaLiga schedule, including Deportivo Alaves squaring off against Getafe CF.
If you're looking for how to watch today's LaLiga action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Getafe CF vs Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves (1-0-1) makes the trip to face Getafe CF (0-1-1) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Getafe CF (+120)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+265)
- Draw: (+190)
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid (1-1-0) is on the road to play Rayo Vallecano (2-0-0) at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-110)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+285)
- Draw: (+240)
