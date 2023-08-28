As of August 28 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, put them 15th in the NFL.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +115

+115 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Saints last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Click here to read about Carr's 2023 fantasy outlook!

On the ground for the Saints last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Should you draft Williams in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Is Hill worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Click here to learn more about Olave's 2023 fantasy value!

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of August 28 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.