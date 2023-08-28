The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double and a walk) against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 47 walks while batting .275.

In 72.6% of his 84 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 22.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 26.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (56.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .270 AVG .281 .367 OBP .397 .459 SLG .623 16 XBH 21 7 HR 14 32 RBI 40 41/22 K/BB 31/25 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings