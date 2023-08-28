Yordan Alvarez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double and a walk) against the Tigers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 47 walks while batting .275.
- In 72.6% of his 84 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 22.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 26.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (56.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.367
|OBP
|.397
|.459
|SLG
|.623
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|40
|41/22
|K/BB
|31/25
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
