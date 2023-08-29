Alex Bregman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.540 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 177 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 76 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- In 84 of 132 games this season (63.6%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 63 times this year (47.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.273
|AVG
|.251
|.377
|OBP
|.351
|.430
|SLG
|.449
|18
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|12
|39
|RBI
|48
|34/38
|K/BB
|44/38
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
