Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 139 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 90 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has hit a home run in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (24 of 129), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven home a run in 54 games this year (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 57 games this season (44.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.6%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 66 .263 AVG .320 .346 OBP .399 .438 SLG .596 23 XBH 33 8 HR 18 36 RBI 61 31/30 K/BB 42/34 11 SB 15

