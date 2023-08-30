Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 177 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.

The Astros have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).

The Astros' .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston's 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.293).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez will try to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Valdez is trying to record his 17th quality start of the year.

Valdez will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander - 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Dane Dunning

