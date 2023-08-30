How to Watch the Astros vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 177 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.
- The Astros have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).
- The Astros' .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston's 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.293).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez will try to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Valdez is trying to record his 17th quality start of the year.
- Valdez will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 9-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 17-4
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|-
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Dane Dunning
