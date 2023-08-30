Jacob Meyers vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .229.
- Meyers has had a hit in 49 of 91 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this season (33 of 91), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.213
|AVG
|.245
|.293
|OBP
|.311
|.340
|SLG
|.424
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|45/15
|K/BB
|40/11
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
