Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .316 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (33.3%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Altuve has driven home a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 58.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.278
|AVG
|.348
|.396
|OBP
|.419
|.417
|SLG
|.606
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|21
|27/21
|K/BB
|22/16
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.56 ERA and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.