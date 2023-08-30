Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .316 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (33.3%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Altuve has driven home a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 58.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .278 AVG .348 .396 OBP .419 .417 SLG .606 9 XBH 19 3 HR 7 13 RBI 21 27/21 K/BB 22/16 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings