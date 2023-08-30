The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .290.

Alvarez is batting .478 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 63 of 86 games this season (73.3%) Alvarez has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (21 of 86), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.5% of his games this year, Alvarez has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (57.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .270 AVG .310 .367 OBP .422 .459 SLG .684 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 41/22 K/BB 32/27 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings