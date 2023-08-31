Sun Belt Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
Sun Belt teams are in action for 14 games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Old Dominion +16.5 against Virginia Tech as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Texas State vs. Baylor matchup.
Best Week 1 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Old Dominion +16.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Virginia Tech by 5.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Tulane -6.5 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 16.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UL Monroe +9 vs. Army
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Army by 5.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 1 Sun Belt Total Bets
Under 61.5 - Texas State vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 53.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 46.5 - Army vs. UL Monroe
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Total: 53.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - South Alabama vs. Tulane
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 55.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Final 2022 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Troy
|12-2 (7-1 Sun Belt)
|25.6 / 17.1
|360.4 / 326.4
|South Alabama
|10-3 (7-1 Sun Belt)
|31.2 / 21.3
|423.5 / 331.5
|James Madison
|8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt)
|37.0 / 20.9
|452.5 / 290.7
|Coastal Carolina
|9-4 (6-2 Sun Belt)
|29.1 / 31.8
|405.2 / 418.0
|Marshall
|9-4 (5-3 Sun Belt)
|24.5 / 16.0
|397.9 / 294.5
|Southern Miss
|7-6 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|25.3 / 23.5
|349.3 / 371.7
|Louisiana
|6-7 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|26.2 / 22.8
|364.2 / 362.1
|Appalachian State
|6-6 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|34.9 / 26.8
|454.9 / 349.3
|Georgia Southern
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|32.7 / 31.6
|466.7 / 490.0
|UL Monroe
|4-8 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|22.3 / 34.4
|325.9 / 427.4
|Georgia State
|4-8 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|30.0 / 31.2
|417.7 / 398.9
|Texas State
|4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt)
|21.1 / 26.3
|323.8 / 361.4
|Old Dominion
|3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)
|19.5 / 26.6
|340.3 / 443.0
|Arkansas State
|3-9 (1-7 Sun Belt)
|25.0 / 31.4
|314.8 / 405.1
