Friday, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .229.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 49 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33 of 91 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .213 AVG .245 .293 OBP .311 .340 SLG .424 10 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 45/15 K/BB 40/11 2 SB 3

