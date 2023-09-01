Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Louisiana Today

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-8.5)

Pelicans (-8.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -350

-350 Jazz Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 238.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.