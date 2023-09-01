Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)
- Nuggets Moneyline: -275
- Warriors Moneyline: +220
- Total: 233.5
Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)
- 49ers Moneyline: -275
- Ravens Moneyline: +220
- Total: 46.5
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)
- Eagles Moneyline: -900
- Giants Moneyline: +600
- Total: 43
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -150
- 76ers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 226.5
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -165
- Knicks Moneyline: +140
- Total: 241.5
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)
- Chiefs Moneyline: -600
- Raiders Moneyline: +425
- Total: 40.5
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -150
- Lakers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 234.5
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -185
- Mavericks Moneyline: +150
- Total: 237.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
