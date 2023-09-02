The Army Black Knights (0-0) will clash with the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Georgia. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Army vs. UL Monroe?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Army 29, UL Monroe 24
  • Army was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They finished 5-1 in those games.
  • The Black Knights won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year.
  • UL Monroe was an underdog 10 times last season and won twice.
  • The Warhawks had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +275 or more by oddsmakers last season.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Black Knights' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+9)
  • Army covered the spread seven times in 12 games last year.
  • As 9-point favorites or more, the Black Knights went 3-1 against the spread last season.
  • UL Monroe covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.
  • The Warhawks went 4-3 as underdogs of 9 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47)
  • Army played eight games with over 47 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Army played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 3.9 more points per game (50.9) a season ago than this game's total of 47 points.

Splits Tables

Army

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.9 48.6 52.5
Implied Total AVG 30.4 29.5 32.3
ATS Record 7-5-0 5-3-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 8-4-0 6-2-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.8 54 57.1
Implied Total AVG 35.5 30.4 39.1
ATS Record 5-7-0 3-2-0 2-5-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 1-4-0 5-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-2 1-6

