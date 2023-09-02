Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (77-59) and New York Yankees (66-69) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (10-9) for the Astros and Luis Severino (4-8) for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 94 times and won 54, or 57.4%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 20 of its 31 games, or 64.5%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 685 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule